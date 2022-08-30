Robert G. Ingram: Hazard trees — The ugly truth

Lots of factors can create a hazard tree. Two primary culprits— photosynthesis and plant physiology. Hardwoods use leaves and conifers use needles to capture sunlight. Trees mix water and carbon dioxide with solar power to produce oxygen, wood fiber and sugar. To thrive and dominate, trees evolved to grow voraciously toward sunlight, phototropism. Make an opening in a forest and trees expend a ton of energy to occupy and dominate that site.

In the last 50 years in Nevada County, tens of thousands of homes encroached into previous oak woodland and coniferous forests. All those new roads, driveways, house pads, and powerlines generated lots of openings. Trees respond quickly to new sunlight and over decades lengthen or add branches in that direction creating a weight imbalance. When a tree, near man-made openings, uproots or snaps during periodic high winds, deep snow events, or heavy rain saturation, it comes down, almost always, where it leans heaviest, i.e. on houses, over roads and through powerlines.

Additionally, the vast majority of developers that purchased and sub-divided these forest lands logged them first to generate income. Unfortunately, most focused on the healthiest and highest value species, leaving the un-healthiest and lowest value trees for the new landowners. Unlike today, incense cedar retained little value in the 1970s, 80s, and 90s. More often than not, incense cedar, the most brittle conifer in our county, along with diseased and deformed trees, remained after harvesting. Similarly, to generate income for subdividing, developers sold firewood cutting rights. Again, more often than not, the healthiest oaks and other hardwoods were removed, leaving the most diseased and deformed.

After the parcels sold and during driveway, powerline, and house pad construction, damage often occurs to the closest trees to the disturbance. Fungus and insects enter through those wounds creating rot and, over time, structural weakness.

Most people who moved to Nevada County over the last 50 years wanted to tuck their homes into the forest under a nice canopy of trees. All trees require a healthy root system to support their crowns. Foundations, concrete or asphalt pads or driveways alter surface and subsurface water transfer. Septic lines, water lines, gas lines, and other forms of ground disturbance sever portions of root systems and can often introduce root fungus. Lawns, thick wood chips, and mulch restrict oxygen availability vital to healthy tree root growth. Perennial shrubs planted under tree canopies heavily compete for available water and nutrients. Over time, as trees grow and demand more water and nutrients, these seemingly minor intrusions detrimentally weaken trees.

As a licensed professional forester working in Nevada and neighboring counties over the last 40-plus years, I’ve primarily dealt with hazard trees. Identifying root, bole, branch, and needle funguses and rusts, defoliants, needle minors, a myriad of different bark beetle species attacks, parasites, genetic defects, wind and snow damage, sun scald, fire, logging, and other mechanical damage, and the detrimental effects of over-stocking, fire exclusion and decline due just to aging has become second nature.

The point being, for a multitude of reasons, we are surrounded by about a zillion hazard trees. The most dangerous ones reside in and around our homes and related infrastructure. The laws of physics require us to be more pragmatic and less emotional about hazard tree removal because…trees are very heavy, and gravity wins every time.

Robert G. Ingram lives in Grass Valley