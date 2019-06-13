Road ragers

Realtor Erin Sorani and Deb Plass, vice president of Dignity Health, participated in the Rotary Club of Grass Valley’s sixth annual Gold Country Challenge bike rides on June 1. The rides ranged in distances of 35 to 100 miles. This was a fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Grass Valley and beginning this year, Big Brothers Big Sisters, which provides community youth. Visit http://www.rotarygoldcountrychallenge.com for more information on the Gold Country Challenge and http://www.gvrotary.org for more information on the Rotary Club of Grass Valley.