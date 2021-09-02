River Fire relief

Nevada County Mutual Aid will be providing resources and supplies for victims of the River Fire from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 4 at Chicago Park School. For the third weekend in a row, volunteers with the mutual aid group will be distributing emergency supplies that include bottled water, N95 masks and other basic necessities.

Organizers of the event say residents who have visited the distribution site have expressed gratitude, but also feelings of loss, shock, and an uneasiness as to what the future holds. The goal of Nevada County Mutual Aid, beyond filling the immediate material needs of those struggling, is to help those in the burn area move forward with the knowledge that their neighbors are there to support them, and to form a stronger community as a result.

“When tragedy strikes, as it has here in Chicago Park, it’s so vitally important for the community to come together and help each other,” said Chicago Park resident and volunteer Kristen Day. “I’ve lived in this community for 35 years and hope to live here another 35. These are my people and it’s time to help any way we can.”

Requests for specific immediate needs include grocery store gift cards, gasoline gift cards, water (both cases and gallon sized bottles), as well as dog and cat food. Items can be brought to two locations.

The group will have a collection point for donations from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the Kmart parking lot, located at 111 W. McKnight Way, Grass Valley. A second collection event is scheduled from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday at Chicago Park School, located at 15725 Mt. Olive Road in Grass Valley (Chicago Park). Due to larger ongoing fires impacting the region, local victims are not getting the support and attention they normally would, said organizer Yinnon Hiller. For more information, email ncmutualaid@gmail.com .