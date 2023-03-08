Suppose I wanted to buy a house in Nevada County and spoke to a lender to get pre-approved for a home loan. My credit history and employment history would be reviewed. I would need to list past residences, disclose any legal actions against me and provide proof of current income. Basically, the lender must determine if I am able to “make good” on the loan or if the risk is too high.

Unless I am paying cash for a home, I understand this process. I accept that there are price range limits that I should consider based on my approval and a realtor would not waste their time showing me a $5 million home that I could not afford.

Kim James

Nevada City