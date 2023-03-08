Suppose I wanted to buy a house in Nevada County and spoke to a lender to get pre-approved for a home loan. My credit history and employment history would be reviewed. I would need to list past residences, disclose any legal actions against me and provide proof of current income. Basically, the lender must determine if I am able to “make good” on the loan or if the risk is too high.
Unless I am paying cash for a home, I understand this process. I accept that there are price range limits that I should consider based on my approval and a realtor would not waste their time showing me a $5 million home that I could not afford.
I’m confused why we are wasting time entertaining the 80-year permit request by Rise Gold to reopen the Idaho-Maryland mine. As a company, they look terrible on paper. Is there any reason to believe they would “make good” on their stewardship of Nevada County resources like air quality or water supply? Will the rumble of large work trucks increase or decrease neighborhood quality of life? Property values? Rise Gold promises jobs. That’s an appealing promise with little to no credibility.
I hesitate to even claim that they have any intention of opening a mine. I believe their main objective is investor dollars. Period.
It’s time for Nevada County Board of Supervisors to stand up to Rise Gold’s risky Ponzi scheme and stop wasting concerned residents’ and business owners’ time and resources. Nevada County has other issues to resolve. Enough.