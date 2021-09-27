Remembrance memorial at Madelyn Helling Library

On Sept. 20, a COVID-19 memorial was installed in the lobby of the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City. It will remain in residence for six weeks.

The Remembrance Memorial is a place to grieve the community members of Nevada County who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

The memorial is woven of elements from Nevada County — manzanita, willow and granite. Each manzanita ring is engraved to honor a lost community member. At the time of this writing 92 manzanita rings are in place on the memorial to represent 92 Nevada County residents who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

“Normally, we would be able to come together and grieve the loss of members of our community,” said Alicia Funk, one of the organizers of the memorial. “Due to the need for social distancing and to protect the privacy of families, that has not been able to happen.”

“We’re honored to host the Remembrance Memorial,” said County Librarian Nick Wilczek. “It’s a beautiful piece of work and it’s my hope that many members of our community will come experience it.”

The community is invited to write messages of what they’ve lost during the pandemic and send condolences to the families on papers attached to the memorial. They can also add the obituaries and photos of their loved ones on nevadacountyremembers.com.

For more information on the library please visit https://www.mynevadacounty.com/290/Library or call 530-265-7050.

Source: Nevada County Community Library