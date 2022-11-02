Remembering the life of Owsley Baggett

Owsley Rose Baggett was born on April 27th, 2017 in Pennsylvania in the upstairs bedroom of her parents home. She was welcomed by her mom and Dad, Dylan Baggett and Amber Mueller. She was instantly loved by her Mimi & BG, Juli and Gerry Smith, as well as her Grandmother Theresa Stoner-Merrill and Grandfather Christopher Mueller. Owsley also had Aunts and Uncles in Pennsylvania, Cody Mueller, Tyler Mason and Megan Miller-Chopenning, and Her Great-Nanny Susan Stoner.

Owsleys parents decided to move back to California when Owsley was 18 months old, where Dylan was raised and so the three started a trip across the country in a camper, seeing the sights. She made it to California just in time to attend her Uncle Jordan & Aunt Quinn’s wedding in Lake Tahoe. She settled into life with her Mom, Dad & Papa Deke, Rod Baggett close by. This started a foundation for her musical education, singing all her favorite songs together. She was a fan of all music ranging from The Beatles, to the theme song of her favorite TV series Spirit Riding Free.

Her Aunt Paige Baggett was her special host in life, teaching her to paint fingernails, going to the river, beading bracelets and having fun sleep overs. Aunt Paige introduced her to her favorite friend in life, Pup-Pete aka Peter Davin, a stuffed puppy found at the bottom of a sale bin. While living in Nevada City she was introduced to many more family members, her Great Grandma & Grandpa Wanda and Don Baggett (who precedes her), and many other loved ones.

In her short life, Owsley loved hiking, traveling to the ocean, and creating memories with friends at her school.

She loved horses, kitties and all other animals, including all the special friends she made at the farm she spent time at. She loved to create art through many mediums, designing birthday creations for friends and family, and making special clothes just for Puppy with her mama and dada.

She attended kindergarten where she loved singing, creating art, forest bathing, making friends, reading books & poetry, and cooking with her favorite teachers. She was always the teachers little helper.

Owsley had an unusual name. In fact, you will probably never meet another one like her, as she was one of a kind. Her parents named her after Owsley Stanley III, the Sound engineer of the Grateful Dead. She was an old soul, very pure, with very deep intellect. Owsley was an angel on earth.

Owsley was funny, liked to tease, was silly, super smart (knew all her letters and numbers by age 2), filled with wonder, she was quietly observant and cautious with strangers, she was an old-soul who was wise beyond her years, she was a free spirit, and loved to help. She loved fashion and always had to be dressed for any special occasion.

A Go Fund Me has been set up to help with medical costs and can be found at, https://tinyurl.com/yfrzsw5s .

— Source: family of Owsley Baggett