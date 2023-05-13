There are incidents in our lives which can have a permanent effect on our future actions and attitudes. They do not have to be major ones. They can be relatively minor at the time, not planned, fairly subtle, and only gradually realized, yet can never the less become profound and permanent influences on our future actions and attitudes.

I have had three experiences of this kind which resulted in basic changes in my understanding concerning important social issues. They each had a profound effect on my subsequent activities and outlook on certain issues of concern.

Ralph Hitchcock, Retired civil engineer Nevada City