Registration open for youth summer social justice program

Color Me Human’s Youth Rise is a Social Justice Summer Certificate Program is now open for registration from May 10 to 16, to Black, Indigenous, Youth of Color and LGBTQ+ Youth (ages 13-19), who will have one full week to register before general public registration is open.

“We see value in inviting underrepresented youth to the front of the line to tip the scales of equity,” said a Color Me Human organizer.

Youth Rise is a Social Justice Summer Certificate Program designed to give young people tools to build a better Nevada County (and a notch on their budding resumes). Color Me Human’s goal is to create “brave spaces grounded in social justice for young people to build community and solidarity, learn, educate, find creative solutions and transform lives and communities.”

Guided by experienced adults and community leaders skilled in youth engagement, the team will combine basic civics (how the government works), a history of struggle in America, and safely examine and critique systems built on historic trauma. This interactive workshop will leave youth with a better understanding of how to engage issues they feel most passionate about.

Those not able to participate are invited to make a donation to Color Me Human’s Youth Rise Scholarship Fund to help ensure cost is not a barrier for anyone who wants to participate. To learn more about how to register, cost and payment options, location and hours — or how to support this program, visit ColorMeHuman.org/youth-rise.