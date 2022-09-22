Registration open for salmon tours

Salmon expeditions are a great way to understand why it is important to restore, protect, and preserve the Yuba River now and in the future. (Submitted Photo)



Registration is open for the South Yuba River Citizens League’s (SYRCL) 2022 Salmon Expeditions on Sunday, October 16th and Saturday, October 29th. Join SYRCL’s River Science staff, trained naturalists, and river guides from H2O Adventures for a float trip down the lower Yuba to see spawning salmon. The day on a raft includes opportunities to learn about the Yuba River ecosystem, how mining has impacted the river and the indigenous people of the area, and how SYRCL is working to protect salmon on the Yuba. During the Expedition, you’ll also get to view one of SYRCL’s Lower Yuba River restoration projects at Hammon Bar and have a chance to explore the Yuba Goldfields.

“This is an unforgettable opportunity to explore the lower Yuba River,” says SYRCL’s River Education Manager, Monique Streit. “It’s a chance to get outdoors on the water to witness the spectacular journey of wild Chinook salmon as they make their way from the ocean to their ancestral spawning waters. Expedition participants will learn about the salmon life cycle and the impact humans have had on these incredible fish.”

SYRCL’s Salmon Expeditions begin on the main stem of the Yuba River at Parks Bar, just below the Highway 20 Bridge, and end at Sycamore Ranch Park. The run is about five miles long and the trip takes approximately six hours with stops along the way.

The public Salmon Expeditions are in many ways based off the school program for fourth through twelfth graders that SYRCL offers to Yuba and Nevada county students from Oct. 3 to Nov. 18. This program introduces students to the life cycle of the wild Chinook salmon as well as man’s historical impact on the environment of the watershed. The Yuba County 4th grade trips are sponsored by the Yuba Water Agency, who this year generously funded the purchase of additional water shoes, fleece, and rain jackets for participating students.

Public Salmon Expeditions are a great way to understand why it is important to restore, protect, and preserve the Yuba River now and in the future. It’s also a fun time and a great experience. SYRCL is looking forward to seeing you there.

To sign up for a Salmon Expedition on either October 16th or October 29th, go to http://www.yubariver.org or contact Monique Streit, SYRCL’s River Education Manager at: (530) 265-5961 ext. 218, or monique@yubariver.org .