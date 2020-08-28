Registrar of Voters Diaz to answer questions about election fraud and voter suppression
The public is invited to submit their questions about voter suppression, election fraud, and related issues for Gregory Diaz, Nevada County Registrar of Voters, and Natalie Adona, Assistant Registrar, to be answered in an interview that will broadcast in September. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Nevada County, the interview will be moderated by Fran Cole, a League Board Director, and taped and aired on NCTV by Nevada County Media. Questions, along with contact information for follow-up, must be submitted to fcole@diamondbaker.com by September 1.
Diaz and Adona will define the terms voter intimidation, voter fraud, and election fraud, and will give clear, real-world examples of federal election crimes. They will touch upon the role of election officials and the role of the public in ensuring the integrity of our elections.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy. Learn more about the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County at http://www.lwvwnc.org.
