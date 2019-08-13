Register now for United Way’s ‘Car & Motorcycle Show’

United Way of Nevada County will host its 12th Annual Grills & Grilles, which will include a barbecue competition, a “Car & Motorcycle Show” and a disc golf tournament. This event will take place on Oct. 19 at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley.

Registration forms are now available for individuals interested in displaying a car or motorcycle. Space is limited. In addition to a vast array of vehicles, the “Backyard BBQ competition” and a disc golf tournament, there will also be vendors, music and a children’s area.

There will be awards given out for the “Best in Show” for the winning car and motorcycle. All proceeds will benefit United Way of Nevada County, whose goal is to assure all individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic need for food, emergency shelter and access to health care. Car show registration forms are available at http://www.uwnc.org, or by contacting the United Way at 530-274-8111 or admin@uwnc.org.