Spring will be here before you know it! While you look forward to venturing into the great outdoors with your furry friends, snakes will also be coming out of hibernation looking for food and mates.
Our trainers from Get Rattled in Reno can teach your dogs to recognize and avoid these dangerous encounters. Western Gateway Dog Park is hosting its annual clinic again on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Initial training is $110 and refresher training is $85. Registration forms are available in the bulletin board area of the dog park, or downloaded from the blog post on our website at westerngatewaydogpark.org.