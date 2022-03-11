‘Purim in the Palace’ to bring Purim to life in Grass Valley

“Purim in the Palace” is Chabad of Grass Valley’s creative twist to this year’s community celebration of Purim, the holiday commemorating the Jewish people’s salvation in Persia of old. The royal festivities will be held at Chabad of Grass Valley on March 17 at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held outdoors.

Billed as the most joyous date on the Jewish calendar, the daylong holiday commemorates the nullification in 356 B.C.E. of a Persian decree calling for the extermination of the Jewish people throughout the Persian Empire as told in the biblical Book of Esther. Chabad’s original spin on this age-old holiday has helped bring the spirit of Purim to Nevada County year after year.

“It combines ancient Jewish traditions with a modern twist,” said Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz. “We focus on doing interesting and innovative programs that will maximize the enjoyment for young and old alike, yet still keeping with the holiday theme.”

The event is a community-wide program, and all are welcome to join, regardless of Jewish affiliation or background. Participants will enjoy a delicious feast “fit for a king,” and entertainment.

In addition, the celebration will highlight the four Mitzvot of Purim: a festive meal, Mishloach Manot food gifts and an interactive child-friendly reading of the Book of Esther, known in Hebrew as the Megillah. The fourth Mitzvah is to give generously to the poor on Purim and we will have a designated donation box to help our Ukrainian brothers and sisters.

“The event is focused primarily on spirit, fun and tradition,” says Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz, who helped organize the event. “Everyone is sure to have a great time! Joy is known to break through all barriers. And it is with this prayer, that we will come together and celebrate joyously and pray for the safety of those in Ukraine, and all the refugees.”

In the spirit of Purim, participants are encouraged to come in themed costume, and there will be a competition for the most innovative or funny entries.

For more info, please call Rabbi Nochum Yusewitz at 530-404-0020. Advanced RSVP is required at JewishGV.com/purim

What is the holiday of Purim?

The festival of Purim is celebrated every year on the 14th of the Hebrew month of Adar. It begins this year after sundown on March 16 and ends at nightfall on March 17. The holiday commemorates the salvation of the Jewish people in Ancient Persia from Haman’s plot “to destroy, kill and annihilate all the Jews, young and old, infants and women, in a single day.” It is observed by public readings of the Megillah, or Scroll of Esther, to recount the story of the Purim miracle, sending food gifts to friends, giving gifts of money to the poor and enjoying a festive Purim meal.

For more information on Purim festivities or on the holiday of Purim and its observances, visit JewishGV.com/Purim

About Chabad of Grass Valley

Chabad of Grass Valley offers Jewish education, outreach and social service programming for families and individuals of all ages, backgrounds and affiliations. For more information, call 530-404-0020 or visit JewishGV.com or follow us on Facebook at fb.me/jewishgv

Source: Chabad of Grass Valley

