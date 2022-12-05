Purchase low cost gifts at Santa’s Christmas Shoppe
The KARE Crisis Nursery and Sierra Presbyterian Church will be hosting their annual Santa’s Christmas Shoppe on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This is an event which allows young children to purchase low-cost gifts for family members and pets.
Families can bring children three to ten years of age to Sierra Presbyterian Church at 175 Ridge Road in Nevada City. Each child can purchase 6 gifts, and it is helpful if they bring a list with them.
Each child is chaperoned by their own personal elf, who assists them on their shopping trip while their accompanying adult enjoys refreshments in an adjacent room.
The gifts will be wrapped and tagged and sent home ready to be placed under the tree. It is rumored that Santa will be arriving from the North Pole for the event. For more information contact the KARE Crisis Nursery at 530-265-0693, or visit karecrisisnursery.org.
