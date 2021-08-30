Public invited to wildfire preparedness Zoom event
The Nevada County Coalition of Firewise Communities will hold a Zoom meeting featuring representatives from Cal Fire, County Office of Emergency Services and more. Scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, members of the public are invited to attend and participate in the Q&A after the presentations.
Kicking off the meeting will be a River Fire Recap with Cal Fire’s Jim Mathias. The Bennett Fire will be briefly reviewed, and a Sheriff’s office representative is also expected to participate.
Following that will be a fast-paced program on the most important steps to take for wildfire preparation and evacuation, including a demonstration of how to use the Ready Nevada County Dashboard and Zonehaven Evacuation map.
A Show-and-Tell review of the best how-to resources on the Coalition’s website will alternate with these videos (available on the Coalition website along with their full-length versions, under “Educational Resources”):
– Five minutes from Cal Fire Chief Matt Wallen on “Before You Walk Out the Door.”
– Five minutes from retired firefighter Christopher Reilly on “What to Wear When Evacuating.”
– Five minutes from Cal Fire Chief Jim Mathias on “What if You Are Trapped in Your Car or On Foot.”
Advance registration is required; attendance is limited to 500. To register and receive the Zoom link, go to http://www.NCCoalitionFWC.com, click on Meeting Agenda, and look for the blue words “Click here to register.”
