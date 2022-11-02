Public invited to Transgender Day of Remembrance

Community Beyond Violence (CBV) invites the public to a Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20 from 3-5 p.m. at Unity in the Gold Country Spiritual Center. Admission is free.

Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) is an annual observance on November 20 that honors the memory of the transgender and gender expansive people whose lives were lost to transphobia and violence.

Join us for a beautiful service to remember, honor and celebrate those we have lost and those who continue to fight.

“This service is about honoring transgender people whose lives have been lost due to violence, which disproportionately affects people of color,” said Callum Hancock, CBV Community Organizer. “This is a time for the entire community to come together in support of all transgender people, and to embrace each other.”

Enjoy great speakers, including our keynote speaker Ebony Ava Harper, special readings, live music and a candle-honoring ceremony. For more information and to see our key speakers, visit https://www.cbv.org/tdor .