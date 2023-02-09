In the last few weeks there have been several comments in The Union regarding the decision of the Nevada Joint Union High School District’s student trustee not to participate in the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of each district board meeting.
The student trustee chose to address this decision publicly at the January 11th meeting of the school board saying “My display of lack of pride for my country is due to the government that is overseeing these teachers as well as the government that is overseeing this country. Of course, it is not just me feeling this way. If asked how prideful they are to be in this country, this county, and this school district, I am sure that the consensus of my peers would be low.”
Sadly, she may be right about the consensus of her peers. The results of a recent Morning Consult poll which assessed generational attitudes about the United States indicated that there has been roughly a twenty-percentage point drop of pride in country every generation since the Baby Boomers.
The results of the poll reflected the net shares of each generation who say they are proud to live in the United States: Baby Boomers – 73%, Gen X – 54%, Millennials – 36%. A mere 16% of Generation Z, which includes youth up to about 24 years old, expressed pride in our country. As you might expect, many on social media wryly observe that those who say they have no pride in country are in no hurry to move elsewhere.
But even if this poll is exaggerated, it is hard to ignore the reality of this trend. With each passing generation there is less connection to country and patriotism – and this comes at an enormous cost. With so few people willing to support or defend their own nation, it comes as no surprise that the military is having a recruitment crisis. Imagine the chaos and controversy if we found it necessary to reinstate the draft.
With less attachment to country, there are fewer things to bind people together. In the past we were able to argue about issues and policies, while recognizing that our neighbors were still fundamentally American. As the philosophical and ideological gap widens, and political victories or defeats become a zero-sum game, there is far less incentive to maintain that civility and to defend the rights of others. In a society devoid of patriotism, there is a lot of room for prejudice and hate to grow.
This comes at a cost to our country, but particularly to our youth, for whom mental health problems, depression and anxiety rates are skyrocketing. Suicide rates for U.S teens and young adults are the highest ever. In their co-authored book “The Coddling of the American Mind: How Good Intentions and Bad Ideas Are Setting Up a Generation for Failure”, social psychologist Jonathan Haidt and legal scholar Greg Lukianoff examine mental health issues of Generation Z. They claim that “three Great Untruths” negatively impact the mental well-being of today’s youth.
The Untruth of Fragility: According to Haidt and Lukianoff, young people have been immersed in a world characterized by paranoid concerns of safety. “Many university students are learning to think in distorted ways, and this increases their likelihood of becoming fragile, anxious, and easily hurt,” they write. To counter the fragility trend, the authors encourage us to “seek out challenges, rather than eliminating or avoiding everything that ‘feels unsafe’.”
The Untruth of Emotional Reasoning: The authors contend that the triumph of emotional reasoning has de-emphasized the power of objectivity and rationality, placing subjective feelings above objective truth, and promoting the mistruth of always trusting our feelings. “Sages in many societies have converged on the insight that feelings are always compelling, but not always reliable. Often, they distort reality, deprive us of insight, and needlessly damage our relationships. Happiness, maturity, and even enlightenment require rejecting the Untruth of Emotional Reasoning and learning instead to question our feelings.”
The Untruth of Us Versus Them: Haidt and Lukianoff analyzed the rise of identity politics and the resurgence of tribalistic thinking. Rather than thinking in terms of “common-humanity” identity politics, which humanizes people of different groups, the authors contend that there has been an increase in “common-enemy” identity politics, which identifies a common enemy in order to enlarge and motivate one’s tribe. “When power is perceived to be held by one group over others, there is a moral polarity: the groups seen as powerful are bad, while the groups seen as oppressed are good.” A worldview like this is toxic and may well be one of the sources for the rise of Gen Z’s poor mental health.
In the 1980’s, before any of the current Generation Z had even been born, the economy was booming, patriotism was returning, and the Soviet Union was just a few years from collapse. In his farewell address in January of 1989, then President Ronald Reagan called for “informed patriotism”, warning that “Younger parents aren’t sure that an unambivalent appreciation of America is the right thing to teach modern children”. For those who created popular culture, he observed that, “well-grounded patriotism is no longer the style.”
Ronald Reagan rightly reminded us that every generation must reaffirm our American principles and restore pride in our country. If we do not, we may find ourselves telling our children or grandchildren stories about what it used to be like in America when liberty and freedom prevailed.
