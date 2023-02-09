McLaughlinTerry-GVU-mugx-1-819x1024.jpg

In the last few weeks there have been several comments in The Union regarding the decision of the Nevada Joint Union High School District’s student trustee not to participate in the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of each district board meeting.

The student trustee chose to address this decision publicly at the January 11th meeting of the school board saying “My display of lack of pride for my country is due to the government that is overseeing these teachers as well as the government that is overseeing this country. Of course, it is not just me feeling this way. If asked how prideful they are to be in this country, this county, and this school district, I am sure that the consensus of my peers would be low.”

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Grass Valley, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com