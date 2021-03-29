Property taxes due April 12

Tina M. Vernon, Nevada County treasurer and tax collector, would like to remind property owners that the due date for the second installment of the 2020-2021 secured tax bill is 5 p.m. on April 12, 2021. Payments must be received in the county office or show a postmark of April 12, 2021. If mailing close to this date, a hand-stamped postmark to ensure timely payment is recommended. If received after the April 12 without a timely postmark, a 10% penalty plus a $10 cost will be added for late payment.

If you own property in Nevada County and have not received a tax bill, a copy may be printed from the tax collector’s website at https://www.mynevadacounty.com/365/My- Tax-Bill. Payment transactions can be made online at https://www.mynevadacounty.com/372/Pay- Your-Tax-Bill or by phone at 877-445-5617 up until 11:59 p.m. on April 12. Please note that electronic checks are free of charge but there is a 2.38% fee, charged by the vendor, for credit/debit card transactions.

A convenient outside drive-up Drop Box is available in the parking lot of the Rood Government Center until 5 p.m. on April 12. Follow the signs for location. In-person cash payments are being accepted by appointment only. For appointments email ttc@co.nevada.ca.us or call 530-265-1285.

For those experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19, the Governor’s Executive Order allows for penalties to be waived if certain conditions are met and substantiated by documentation. Application for penalty relief and criteria can be found on our website. The final date for payment to avoid penalties for approved waivers is May 6, 2021.