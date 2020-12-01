‘Project Warmth’ — helping those in need
Through December 11, United Way of Nevada County is holding its annual Project Warmth collection drive for new warm hats, gloves, and socks. Donations will be distributed to those in need through United Way’s local nonprofit Partner Network, as well as other programs, including Food Access Saturday and the High School Food Program.
For the past seven years, local businesses have supported this program by hosting a donation box on-site, encouraging company-wide donations, and maintaining public donation boxes.
“Distributing Project Warmth donations is one of my favorite holiday traditions,” said Megan Timpany, executive director of United Way of Nevada County. “To see the impact of such a simple act is heartwarming. Without the support of our business community and the generosity of our residents, programs like this would not be possible.”
Community members are encouraged to drop off new hats, gloves and socks through December 11 at the following Grass Valley locations: B & C Ace Home & Garden Center, 2032 Nevada City Highway; JC Penney (Men’s and Women’s Departments), 732 Freeman Lane; Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, 128 East Main Street; Walker’s Office Supplies, 791 Maltman Drive; Don Adams Antenna Satellite Services, 155 Joerschke Drive.
For more information on the collection drive, call 530-274-8111 or email admin@ uwnc.org.
