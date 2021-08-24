 Professional women’s organization helps students in need | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Professional women’s organization helps students in need

Community Community |

Submitted by Deb Armanino LeBlanc

 

On behalf of Business and Professional Women of Nevada County, Judith McCarrick, right, was pleased to present a $1,000 donation of 20 gift cards — each for $50 — to Katie Kohler, left, principal of Chicago Park School. Kohler said the cards will be distributed to those families who lost their homes and possessions in the catastrophic River Fire, which destroyed more than 142 structures. Families receiving the gift cards will be able to use them for groceries and supplies at Safeway and Grocery Outlet.

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community

Author to share experiences as a caregiver, share resources

|

Critically acclaimed author and Sacramento Bee reporter Kate Washington will share her personal experiences with caregiving and excerpts from her new book, “Already Toast, Caregiving and Burnout in America,” on Sunday. Doors open at 2…

See more