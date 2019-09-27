Presentation on advance, dimentia directives

Full Circle of Living and Dying will host a free presentation on the important topic of advance directives and dementia directives from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 29 in the Kerby Room at Hospice of the Foothills in Grass Valley.

While many aging adults have an advance directive in place, which gives legal authority (power of attorney) to a trusted person who will make medical decisions should they become unable to, not as many have considered a “dementia directive,” say organizers.

If the goal is to live fully and die in a humane and dignified manner, the creation of both an advance directive and dementia directive can help, they say. These are communication tools that many view as a gift to their families.

Dementia is the fifth leading cause of death for persons over 65 years old, following heart disease, cancers, COPD and stroke. Dementia is an age and genetics related disease and the numbers will shift as we age. Fifty percent of us will have some form and degree of dementia if we live to be 85 years old.

Attendees will learn about the current legal perspective and hear two personal stories that explain ways to add a dementia addendum to an advance directive. The keynote speaker will be Dylan Hendricks, a local attorney who specializes in estate and end-of-life planning and a variety of other concerns. Donna Peizer and Martha Turner, members of Full Circle of Living and Dying, will share their personal stories on why this is viewed as such an important matter. This free community education event will stimulate thought and conversation regarding such questions as:

What happens if I lose my mind before I die?

What is a dementia directive?

Do I need one?

How do I find my way through the quagmire of information?

Full Circle of Living and Dying is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing services and education on all matters related to the end of life. Learn more at http://www.fullcirclelivingdyingcollective.com. While community education event is free, donations will be gratefully accepted. For more information call 530-632-3187 or email marthaturner1957@sbcglobal.net.