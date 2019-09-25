Presentation: “Exercise & Nutrition” in Grass Valley

Granite Wellness Centers of Grass Valley, in collaboration with the Coalition for Nevada County Youth will host a presentation entitled, “Exercise and Nutrition” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 180 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley. A part of the Recovery & Wellness Series, the presentation will explore how nutrition and physical exercise support wellness and recovery. Registered dietician Danielle Yantis with Sierra Medical Nutrition will explain the important role nutrition plays in one’s mood, health and overall wellness. Additionally, marathon runners Brad Poore and Jim King will give personal testimonies and share research on the importance of physical exercise and mental, physical and emotional wellness. Information on opiate use disorder prevention and treatment resources — including medication assisted treatment will also be available. For more information and to reserve a spot, call Serenity Madison at 530-273-9541 or email Smadison@corr.us.