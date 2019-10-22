Prenuptial agreements: not just for the rich and famous

Nevada County attorney Joe Bell will give a legal seminar on prenuptial agreements from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 12 in the Law Library in Nevada County Superior Court.

A premarital agreement is more than just a legally binding contract. It is the material and financial counterpart to wedding vows, and this seminar addresses how to write a fair and lasting contract that supports the spirit of partnership. In addition to premarital agreements, the seminar will also cover non-marital cohabitation agreements; the purpose, legal requirements, and limitations of premarital agreements; and drafting and formalities for execution of such agreements.

Bell has been a lawyer for more than 39 years in state and federal courts, with his primary area of practice in Nevada County being family law, including juvenile law. He is also a Family Law Specialist, certified by the State Bar of California. Bell has handled hundreds of dissolutions of marriages, dissolutions of domestic partnerships, custodies, visitations and support matters, as well as juvenile dependency, guardianships and adoptions. He has litigated general civil disputes and environmental (water) land use issues. Although he is an experienced litigator, his practice emphasizes proactive family law dispute resolutions, including:

• Living together, same sex marriage, domestic partnership, and premarital agreements.

• Counseling and coaching to effect reconciliation.

• Alternative dispute resolution, including mediation, private judging, arbitration, and collaborative resolution of disputes.

Bell has served as mediator, arbitrator, and as a pro tem judge in Nevada County Superior Court in family law and civil matters. In addition, he has experience in personal injury and tort actions and litigated employment disputes, including wrongful termination and harassment claims.

The seminar is open to attorneys and the public. Attorneys will receive one hour of MCLE credit. To enroll, please call 530-265-7161 or email Law.Library@nccourt.net. Arrive by 11:45 a.m. to complete registration. Cost is $15 for the public and $30 for attorneys. Nevada County Superior Court is at 201 Church St., Nevada City.