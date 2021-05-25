On the court again

South Yuba Club hosted its first pickleball tournament with over 70 people in attendance and over 50 pickleball players from Nevada and Placer counties. Also in attendance was Nevada County resident Kristen Cook who won gold in mixed doubles at the USA Pickleball Mountain Regional Championships held in Las Vegas this past week. The gold medal guarantees her a spot to compete at the nationals at Indian Wells in December.

South Yuba Club is in the midst of a pickle ball court expansion and welcomes all pickleball enthusiasts from beginner to pro level. Interested parties can contact Tennis/Pickleball Director Mr. John Hendrickson at the South Yuba Club at 530-798-0598