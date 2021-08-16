‘Pines to Mines’ trail project funds approved

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved $100,000 to fund the Pines to Mines trail project Environmental Assessment (EA), a major move forward for the trail, which has been in the works for over six years. The Pines to Mines trail is a non- motorized, single track, multi use trail for hikers, mountain bicyclists and equestrians. The Tahoe National Forest will process the Environmental Assessment for the project with funding provided by Nevada County for the trail project.

The Gold Country Trails Council (GCTC), which represents over 450 members, has supported the Pines to Mines non-motorized trail plan and applauds the Board of Supervisors’ unanimous vote to move forward. In 1981, the Trails Council was the lead group to help create the multi-use Pioneer Trail for hikers, equestrians, families, cross country skiers, and mountain bicyclists, and the Council has since donated funds and maintained the trail. In the new plan, the Pioneer Trail will be part of the 80-plus mile Pines to Mines trail.

Gold Country Trails Council has been an integral part of the Pines to Mines’ diverse alliance of trail users who have met regularly to get the trail plan to this point. The committed constituency, made up of the Bear Yuba Land Trust, Bicyclists of Nevada County, Truckee Trails Foundation, and Gold Country Trails Council, formed around the project to seek support, raise funds, create a sustainable trail alignment on the ground, provide trail building expertise, and perform ongoing trail maintenance and support going forward.

If all goes to plan, the non-motorized multi use trail may start construction as early as 2023, across lands owned and managed by the Tahoe National Forest, PG&E, CalTrans and private landowners. At its completion, it will connect the communities of Truckee and Nevada City while transversing what is arguably some of the most scenic back country in the world. For more informatioin, visit http://www.GoldCountryTrailsCouncil.org .