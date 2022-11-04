facebook tracking pixel Pie and Pickleball: Two new courts open at Memorial Park | TheUnion.com
Pie and Pickleball: Two new courts open at Memorial Park

Submitted by Marc Cuniberti
Grass Valley Pickleball Club celebrated the opening of two new pickleball courts at Memorial Park on Sunday. Over 135 pickleball players and enthusiasts attended the "Pie and Pickleball" event. The new courts were part of the 3.5 million dollar Community Development Block Grant expansion at the park which included two new pickleball courts, a basketball court, a new swimming pool facility and baseball field renovation. (Submitted by Marc Cuniberti)
