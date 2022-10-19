Lisa Jarvis, owner of Lisa Jarvis Photography (also known as Three Lilies Photography) will be holding a photography fundraiser for Toys For Tots on October 29, 2022. The session fee collected for this special photography opportunity will go directly to our local Toys for Tots to purchase holiday gifts for Nevada County children.



For many years, Lisa’s father, Harvey Palmer, placed his own money in a special savings fund so that he could go shopping for toys for his favorite organization, Toys for Tots. He did this for many years without Lisa even knowing of his generosity. When word got to his colleagues, they all chipped in and helped raise even more money for toys.

When her father passed away is 2021, no one carried on the tradition. Lisa decided to make it her passion project in honor of her late father. Lisa will be holding 20 minute photo sessions in her studio at 102 W Main Street in Grass Valley with a cute holiday theme. The session fee of $99 will go directly to Toys for Tots. As a thank you for participating, participants will receive a portrait session, a metal photo ornament, and the opportunity to purchase wall art, albums, cards in special print packages at a discount of regular prices. If you are interested in participating, please contact Lisa Jarvis at 530-802-5171 or lisa@threeliliesphotography.com .