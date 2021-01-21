Phil Sayre awarded for work with wounded veterans

Phil Sayre



On January 25, Phil Sayre of Auburn will be presented with a Daughters of the American Revolution Community Service Award at a meeting via Zoom of the local Captain John Oldham Chapter in Grass Valley. The award is presented to individuals who exhibit outstanding voluntary service. As the program speaker for the January meeting, Sayre will speak about Team River Runner (TRR), an organization that helps wounded veterans (and active-duty service members and their families) in an important and unique way by teaching members to kayak. Team River Runner originated in the Washington D.C. area by informally helping to support wounded service members recovering at Walter Reed Army Hospital.

Since the early 2000’s Sayre has held several board positions, including board president and vice president, helping TRR to grow from a regional organization to a national organization with at least 65 chapters across the United States currently. After moving from D.C. to Auburn in 2015, Sayre has continued his work on the board and is the only Western-based TRR board member. He will share the 4-key development markers that have been integral to Team River Runner’s success in helping these veterans nationwide but also those in the areas of Nevada and Placer counties. If you are a veteran, wounded veteran or active-duty service member and would like information about Team River Runner, please contact Sayre at phil.sayre@verizon.net and visit https://www.teamriverrunner.org.