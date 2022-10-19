Phil Carville: Live longer

Let me tell you a story that, at first, doesn’t seem to be about living longer, but you will be rewarded at the end.

This story first came to me via Malcolm Gladwell’s book, “Outliers” and quotations below are from his book. I encourage you to read the entire book.

One hundred miles southeast of Rome in the Apennine foothills there is a medieval village named Roseto, Valfortore. For centuries the residents of Roseto worked in the marble quarries or cultivated the fields for the Saggese family which was the great landowner of the area.

It was a hardscrabble life for the townsfolk who were desperately poor, barely literate and without much hope for economic betterment.

In 1882 after hearing that America might offer a better life, “ten men and one boy from Roseto set sail for New York”. After spending some time in Manhattan’s Little Italy, they wandered ninety miles west and found work in the slate quarries near the town of Bangor, Pennsylvania.

“The next year fifteen more Roseto residents left for Bangor”. In 1894, twelve hundred Rosetans applied for passports to America, leaving their village almost abandoned.

“The Rosetans began buying up land on a rocky hillside next to the town of Bangor”. They built clustered two-story stone houses on narrow streets running up and down the hillside.

They built a church, set up spiritual societies, organized festivals. They cleared the land, planted fields and orchards, raised pigs, grew grapes for wine, opened shops and generally created a new town which they called Roseto. Up until the 1930’s the language of the town was still the old Italian dialect spoken back in Roseto, Valfortore”.

In the 1950’s Stewart Wolf, a physician at the University of Oklahoma medical school, was invited to give a talk at the local medical society. After the talk Wolf sat down to have a beer with a local doctor who mentioned, “I have been practicing here for several years and rarely find anyone here under the age of sixty-five with heart disease.”

Wolf was surprised because that was the 1950’s and heart attacks were an epidemic in America. “Heart attacks were the leading cause of death in men under sixty-five”.

Wolf enlisted support from the medical society to find why these Rosetans were so healthy. They gathered death certificates, took family histories, collected blood samples, did EKG’s and tested virtually the entire town.

The results were astonishing. Almost no one under sixty five had died from a heart attack or showed any signs of heart disease. The death rate in Roseto was 30 – 35 percent lower than expected.

Then they went house to house to interview everyone over the age of twenty-one. They found that there was no suicide, no alcoholism, no drug addiction, very little crime and no one was on welfare. Their conclusion was “These people were dying of old age. That’s it.”

Surely it must be diet. But no. The Rosetans were cooking with lard, not the healthier olive oil of the old country. Their pizza was not the old country thin crust with tomatoes and anchovies. It was American style with bread dough, sausage, eggs, and ham. They ate sweet biscotti all year around instead of just at Christmas and Easter in the old country. “Over 40 percent of their calories came from fat. They smoked heavily and many were struggling with obesity… yet they had almost no heart disease”.

It wasn’t the environment because the men in the adjacent town had death rates from heart disease three times greater than in Roseto.

Dr. Wolf’s team came to realize that it wasn’t diet or exercise or genes or location… it was Roseto itself.

They saw how Rosetans treated each other, stopped to chat from their porches, cooked family-style, had three generations living under one roof and how much respect grandparents commanded. There were twenty-two civic organizations in a town of just under two thousand.

The Rosetans had “created a powerful, protective social structure capable of insulating them from the pressures of the modern world. They were healthy because of the world they created for themselves in their tiny hillside town”.

This story struck my heart. In our fast-paced, automobile-oriented world with social media, texting instead of talking in person, fake news, political strife, tribalism and the isolation of friends and families, we need to give more attention to ‘community’.

Friends and family are an important component of health and fitness. As a society we need more tolerance, acceptance, and places to gather, relax, play and ‘connect’. We all need to help each other in what modest way we can. There is no better time to start than today.

Phil Carville is a co-owner of the South Yuba Club. He is happy to respond to questions or comments. He can be reached at philc@southyubaclub.com .