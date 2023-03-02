I am sure you have heard this before, “Oh, you didn’t hear? He died suddenly from a heart attack.”
We all carry a dark thought that we could suddenly die from a heart attack. In the United States there is a heart attack every 40 seconds, of those about 14 percent are fatal. Heart attacks are the result of heart disease. So, our goal should be a healthy heart. Stick with me, and I will tell you how to create a ‘healthy heart’.
Basically, this means diseased blood vessels. ‘Coronary artery disease’ blocks arteries around the heart and is the most common type of heart disease. It affects about 29 million Americans age 20 and older, and it kills about 697,000 people each year.
A second category is ‘peripheral artery disease’ which disables other parts the body. It impairs blood flow and impairs the ability to move without pain. For example, a longtime smoker and non-exerciser friend of mine was so impaired that he could hardly walk and experienced severe pain after only twenty steps.
It is exercise … the first step toward a health heart. Consistent exercise is one of the most important things you can do to maintain your cardio-vascular health, Unfortunately, most Americas are not ‘exercisers’ – in fact 40-percent are obese.
Only 16% of Americans exercise daily. The pattern is dramatically different by region. In the South fewer than 13% exercise daily. In the Upper Mid-west 16% exercise daily. In California-Oregon-Washington over 20% exercise daily.
Your body and heart were made to move. ‘Moving’ is good for your general and arterial health. You should develop simple, daily exercise routines. Walking, running, cycling, and swimming will improve your health and reduce your cardiovascular risk.
While exercising, your muscles use oxygen to break down fats and carbohydrates to create energy. Your muscles release byproducts such as adenosine and carbon dioxide which prompt your blood vessels to dilate in a process called ‘vasodilation’.
Vasodilation takes place all over your body – muscles, coronary blood vessels surrounding your heart, your skin… everywhere. It protects you from plaque buildup, peripheral vascular disease, lesions in blood vessels… yes, everywhere.
Think ‘Daily Exercise’. Since the weather right now is cold and nasty, create a plan to exercise indoors, get in 30 minutes of moderate exercise – at least four days a week. The more days, the better.
Do exercises that you can enjoy: join a group, dance, try Yoga, Qi Gong, Tai Chi, stationary cycling, swimming… alternate between weightlifting and cardio-exercising. Afterward, treat yourself by taking a sauna or hot tub. Make the whole experience something you enjoy each day.
Start now. It doesn’t matter how old you are – it is never too late to reap the benefits. Older exercisers are 50-percent less likely to experience the age-related impairment than their sedentary peers. This is huge – live longer and better..
Studies show that late-middle-age or older persons experience significant arterial health and general health gains after just 12-weeks of brisk exercise!
The benefits of exercise are linked to intensity and duration. The more, the better. But remember that everyone has their own limits of intensity and duration.
If you have not exercised in a while, start with moderation. Engage a Personal Trainer, start on a level treadmill at three miles per hour. After you feel confident, increase the treadmill incline a few degrees but stick to the three miles per hour. Increase intensity, gently.
Remember, it is YOUR EXERCISE PLAN, no one else’s. Make 2023 a wonderful year for you. There is no better way than to plan for a healthy, long-lasting, productive and pain free life.
Remember what Mickey Mantle said, “If I knew I was going to live this long, I’d have taken better care of myself.”
Phil Carville is a co-owner of the South Yuba Club. He is happy to respond to questions or comments. He can be reached at philc@southyubaclub.com