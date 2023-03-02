Phil Carville

I am sure you have heard this before, “Oh, you didn’t hear? He died suddenly from a heart attack.”

We all carry a dark thought that we could suddenly die from a heart attack. In the United States there is a heart attack every 40 seconds, of those about 14 percent are fatal. Heart attacks are the result of heart disease. So, our goal should be a healthy heart. Stick with me, and I will tell you how to create a ‘healthy heart’.

