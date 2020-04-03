Pet of the week: Sweet Otis

Otis is sweet small dog that loves to play and gets along great with other dogs. Though he likes to initiate things on his own terms, he would love to accompany you through quarantine and is available for adoption from Sammies’ Friends.

Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Otis is a sweet ,small neutered male dog who gets along great with other dogs, is playful, very independent, and loves to cuddle — but on his own terms. He does not bark much, loves to go on car rides, walks easily on a leash, and is completely house trained. To adopt Otis, contact Sammie’s Friends Animal Shelter at 14647 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, 530-471-5041 or http://www.sammiesfriends.org.

For more pet adoptions:

Grass Valley Animal Shelter, Freeman Lane, Grass Valley, at 530-477-4630.

AnimalSave, 530-271-7071 or http://www.animalsave.org.

Cal Aussie Rescue Inc., 530-268-1600 or http://www.NorCalAussieRescue.com.

Scooter’s Pals, 530-350-2099 or http://www.ScootersPals.org.

Rescue for Pet Sake, 530-263-3331

http://www.RescueforPetSake.org

Friends Forever, a Cat Sanctuary, 530-885-4228 or http://www.ffacs.org.

Chow Chow Rescue of the Sierra Foothills, Mystery Mutts, 530-432-2778, 530-432-2294 or http://www.ChowChowRescue.org.

Chows Plus, 530-277-0476 or http://www.ChowsPlus.org.

Northern California Border Collie Rescue & Adoptions, http://www.Norcalbcrescue.org.

CAPE, http://www.capeanimals.org, 831-336-4695.

— The Union staff