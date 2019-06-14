PET OF THE WEEK: Spanx the Manx

Spanx the Manx is a female polydactyl cat that is currently the counter cat at Sammie's Cat House and is available for adoption.

Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Spanx the Manx is a firsky, quirky, playful female manx cat that is great with other cats and is currently the counter favorite at Sammie’s Cat House. As loved as she is there it is time to let Spanx go home with lucky new owners. She is polydactyl, meaning she has extra toes, and is not good with dogs. To adopt Spanx the Manx, contact Sammie’s Friends Animal Shelter at 14647 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, 530-471-5041 or http://www.sammiesfriends.org.

— The Union staff