PET OF THE WEEK: Sherbert the cat
Sherbert is an 18-month old spayed female cat that is sweet, soft and very loving. Sherbert recently had to have the tip of her tail amputated and her back leg is healing after a run in with a vehicle. Despite her ailments, Sherbert continues to show love to everyone that comes her way.
To adopt Sherbert, call the Grass Valley Animal Shelter at 530-477-4630.
For more pet adoptions:
Sammie’s Friends Animal Shelter at 14647 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, 530-471-5041 or http://www.sammiesfriends.org.
AnimalSave, 530-271-7071 or http://www.animalsave.org.
Cal Aussie Rescue Inc., 530-268-1600 or http://www.NorCalAussieRescue.com.
Scooter’s Pals, 530-350-2099 or http://www.ScootersPals.org.
Rescue for Pet Sake, 530-263-3331
http://www.RescueforPetSake.org
Friends Forever, a Cat Sanctuary, 530-885-4228 or http://www.ffacs.org.
From our partners: Animals in the news around the globe.
Chow Chow Rescue of the Sierra Foothills, Mystery Mutts, 530-432-2778, 530-432-2294 or http://www.ChowChowRescue.org.
Chows Plus, 530-277-0476 or http://www.ChowsPlus.org.
Northern California Border Collie Rescue & Adoptions, http://www.Norcalbcrescue.org.
CAPE, http://www.capeanimals.org, 831-336-4695.
— The Union staff
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.