PET OF THE WEEK: Kittie Zeus

Zeus is a quiet yet social domestic short haired cat that is available for adoption by appointment from Sammie’s Friends Cat House.

Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Zeus is a two to three year old male domestic short haired cat. He gets along well with other cats and is really motivated by treats, he likes his vittles. Zeus is more of an observer, he likes to lounge and hang out. To adopt Zeus, call Sammie’s Friends Cat House at 14647 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, 530-274-1955 or http://www.sammiesfriends.org.

— The Union staff