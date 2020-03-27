PET OF THE WEEK: Gravy Belly the tuxedo cat

Gravy Belly is sharp dressed boy in his tuxedo coat. He is docile, loves his naps and his head scratches. Gravy Belly is available for adoption from the Sammie’s Friends Cat House off of McCourtney Road.

Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Gravy Belly is a four-year-old neutered male tuxedo cat who is very handsome in his attire. Gravy Belly is friendly and docile, gets along with other cats, and loves his naps and head scratches. To adopt Gravy Belly, contact Sammie’s Friends Animal Shelter at 14647 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, 530-471-5041 or http://www.sammiesfriends.org.

