Pet of the week: Carbon the cat
Carbon is a 13-year-old male neutered domestic short haired cat that is mellow, sweet, gentle and is an overall nice cat. He is easy to care for, is fully house trained and doesn’t scratch furniture. To adopt Carbon, contact Sammie’s Friends Animal Shelter, 14647 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley, at 530-274-1955.
For more pet adoptions:
— AnimalSave, 530-271-7071 or http://www.animalsave.org.
— Grass Valley Animal Shelter, Freeman Lane, Grass Valley, 530-477-4630.
Support Local Journalism
— Cal Aussie Rescue Inc., 530-268-1600 or http://www.NorCalAussieRescue.com.
— Scooter’s Pals, 530-350-2099 or http://www.ScootersPals.org.
— Friends Forever, a Cat Sanctuary, 530-885-4228 or visit http://www.ffacs.org.
— Chow Chow Rescue of the Sierra Foothills, Mystery Mutts, 530-432-2778, 530-432-2294 or http://www.ChowChow Rescue.org.
— Chows Plus, 530-277-0476 or http://www.ChowsPlus.org.
— Northern California Border Collie Rescue & Adoptions, visit http://www.Norcalbcrescue.org.
— The Union staff
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User