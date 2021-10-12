Pet adopt-a-thon set for Saturday
Rescue for Pet Sake will host a pet adopt-a-thon and fundraising event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 16 in their parking lot, located at 120 Bank St. in Grass Valley. Community members are encouraged to come meet animals in need of forever homes. The event will also include a silent auction, raffle and popcorn. Rescue For Pet Sake is an all-volunteer nonprofit group dedicated to saving homeless and abandoned animals from euthanasia. Another animal rescue organization, 4ever Yours Rescue, Inc., will be on hand at the event. Also a nonprofit, 4ever Yours Rescue helps to provide pet foster homes after pulling animals from high kill shelters in California in the hopes of finding them forever homes. They also take owner-surrenders. Learn more at https://4everyoursrescue.org. Learn more about Rescue For Pet Sake at https://rescueforpetsake.org or by calling 530-263-3331.
