Pet ‘adopt-a-thon’ and shoe drive Saturday at Petco in Grass Valley

Scooter’s Pals’ monthly pet adopt-a-thon will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Petco in Grass Valley. A variety of dogs in need of loving homes will be at the event. The shoe drive, which helps raise funds to rescue abandoned dogs, has been extended through October. Community members are encouraged to drop off shoes at the following Grass Valley locations: Paw Spa, 147 Joerschke Drive; Scraps Dog Bakery, 2034 Nevada City Highway; and Petco, 672 Freeman Lane in Grass Valley. To arrange a shoe pick-up, call 530-350-2099. For more information, visit http://www.scooterspals.org.