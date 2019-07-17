Penn Valley student graduates from Gonzaga University

Faith Smith of Penn Valley participated in graduation exercises at Gonzaga University’s commencement ceremony on May 12 in Spokane’s Veterans’ Memorial Arena. Smith earned a Bachelor of Education in Kinesiology and Physical Education, Cum Laude. Gonzaga University is a private Catholic, Jesuit, and humanistic university providing education to more than 7,800 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 26 master’s degrees, doctorate degrees in leadership studies and nursing, and a juris doctor degree through the School of Law. More information about Gonzaga University can be found at http://www.gonzaga.edu.