Penn Valley student earns Culver-Stockton College scholarship
Dani Gil of Penn Valley was accepted into Culver-Stockton College’s incoming class for the fall 2021 semester. The Nevada Union High School senior was awarded the President Scholarship, a $13,000 per year scholarship for four years. This scholarship is awarded based upon academic credentials and is renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.
Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, Mo., is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
