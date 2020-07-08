Penn Valley man makes dean’s list at University of Alabama
Liam Spangenberg, of Penn Valley was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for spring 2020. A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the 2020 spring term at UA were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0. UA is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.
