Penn Valley Library moves to new location

The Penn Valley Branch Library will open in its new location on Jan. 21. Located at 11252 Pleasant Valley Road in the Wildwood Shopping Center, community members will be able to virtually visit the new library on their social media site at https://www.facebook.com/nevadacountylibrary.

“We look forward to a more widespread come-on-in opening when COVID restrictions are lifted and we can have a grand opening event to show off the new space,” said Branch Manager Cindy Pawlowski.

The size of the library has more than doubled from 1,000 square feet to over 2,140 and will be filled with a collection of over 6,000 books and other materials. In 2018, the library met with the residents of Penn Valley and globally-renowned architecture firm Gensler to determine the needs and interests of the community.

The library incorporated many of those ideas into the design, including an expanded children’s area, window-adjacent reading areas, living room-style seating, room for programs, outdoor seating and a community room. The final design was captured in construction plans prepared by Wallis Design Studio Architects of Grass Valley.

“This facility is the culmination of years of work by countless folks throughout our community,” said County Librarian Nick Wilczek. “I’d like to thank the County of Nevada, library staff, Friends of the Nevada County Libraries, and, most importantly, our incredibly supportive community.”

The existing Penn Valley Branch closes on January 15 and library services will resume at the new location on January 21. The library will continue to offer current pick-up hours between noon and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday and phone service from noon to 5 p.m., also Monday through Friday.

The project was funded by ballot Measure A, passed in 2016, which created a 15-year, quarter-cent sales tax that raises approximately $4 million each year for library services. Additionally, the Friends of the Nevada County Libraries provided funds to assist in the construction and furnishings for the new location.

For the latest information on the opening, programming and future events or how to get a library card, call 530-265-7050 or visit online at https://www.mynevadacounty.com/Library.