 Peaceful protest | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Peaceful protest

Community Community |

Submitted by Libby Woods
Protesters gathered on the Broad Street Bridge in Nevada City Monday in response to the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old African American man who was fatally shot April 11 during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb. The trial against former police officer Derek Chauvin — accused in the shooting death of George Floyd — is currently taking place not far from where Wright was shot. While Minnesota police reportedly claim the officer mistakenly drew her gun instead of a Taser, President Joe Biden has called for a “full-blown investigation” into Wright’s death.

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more