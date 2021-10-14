Peace Lutheran Church to host walk for Rwanda

A community walk beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, on the Bailey Trail in Grass Valley will support health and healing in Rwanda. The 4th Annual Trail-a-Thon for Rwanda is hosted by Peace Lutheran Church. Walkers are invited to seek sponsors who will fund ongoing work in the central African nation, including support for schools, community health clinics and COVID-19 response.

Following a short rally, participants will walk the short Bailey Trail, which is adopted by Peace Lutheran Church, by beginning at Dee Mautino Park located at 10609 Alta Street in Grass Valley.

Work in Rwanda headed by Lutheran Pastor John Rutsindintwarane has helped Rwandans strengthen their communities and reconcile after a genocidal civil war that started in 1994. When Pastor John visited Peace Lutheran Church five years later, his commitment to rebuilding and reconciliation inspired its congregation to establish the Rwanda Connection to assist in his healing work.

You are welcome to join Peace Lutheran Church in this year’s walk to provide funds to continue Pastor John’s inspiring work in healing Rwanda. Every penny raised or donated will go directly to support Pastor John’s work. To walk or provide a pledge to a walker, contact Jim Line, Chairman of the Rwanda Connection at Peace Lutheran Church at jglynnline@yahoo.com or 530-277-5618. Donations may also be made at http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org/donate or mailed to Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St., Grass Valley, CA 95945; please write “Rwanda” in the memo line.

Pastor John helps villagers in Rwanda determine their greatest need, such as a school or a medical clinic. He then guides them through planning, fundraising and construction with the help of his team. The community then reaches out to the government with a request to staff their completed facility; a request that is fulfilled. This model has been remarkably successful; after completion of facilities in one village, that village often reaches out to neighboring villages to help them do the same. And so the model replicates itself helping to rebuild a destroyed nation and people. In recent times the health clinics built through Pastor John in Rwanda have proven to be very effective during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in lower numbers of infections.

More information on the Rwanda Connection and Peace Lutheran Church can be found at https://peacelutherangv.org

