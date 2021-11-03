Peace Lutheran Church to host climate change seminars

People in Nevada County can take meaningful steps in their daily lives to fight climate change — and how they can do that will be part of the conversation about global warming during a two-day seminar series set for Nov. 6 and Nov. 13 at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley.

Environmental scientist and national climate writer Dana Nuccitelli will be among the speakers. He will explain the basics of climate change and its consequences, and answer audience questions, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, in the Peace Lutheran Church Fellowship Center, 828 W. Main St., near downtown Grass Valley. Nuccitelli and other speakers will be introduced by nuclear engineer, Sierra College professor and Peace member Sterling Bailey, Ph.D.

The presentations are part of Peace Lutheran Church’s Contemporary Issues initiative. The presentations will outline what is climate change, what has caused it and what we can do about it. The seminars are free and open to the public.

The second seminar will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, also at Peace. Snacks and beverages will be served at both events.

Climate change has contributed to drought, wildfires and flooding in California and around the world. Higher temperatures in Earth’s atmosphere are pushing severe weather of all sorts to become more severe, more frequent and more deadly, including cold snaps, hurricanes and record-breaking rainstorms such as the one northern California saw Oct. 24-25.





Nuccitelli is an environmental scientist, climate journalist and research coordinator for Citizens’ Climate Lobby. He has written about climate change for more than a decade for Skeptical Science, The Guardian and Yale Climate Connections. In 2016, he received the National Center for Science Education’s Friend of the Planet award for his work. He has also published the book Climatology versus Pseudoscience and 10 peer-reviewed climate studies. Nuccitelli holds a bachelor’s degree in astrophysics from the University of California, Berkeley, and a master’s degree in physics from UC Davis.

These two-hour seminars offer an excellent opportunity to explore the topic of climate change and how it affects us, here in Nevada County and on the planet as a whole.

Peace Lutheran Church is at 828 Main St., near downtown Grass Valley. For questions, call the church office at 530-273-9631.

Source: Peace Lutheran Church