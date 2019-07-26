Peace Budget Resolution request at Grass Valley City Council

Several Nevada County residents, speaking on behalf of a dozen nonprofit organizations in Nevada County, requested that a Peace Budget Resolution be put on the agenda at the July 23 Grass Valley City Council meeting. The Resolution requests that some of the hundreds of billions of dollars in military taxes be moved to fund human and environmental needs. The Resolution also claims that wasted military taxes and U.S. warfare operations have contributed to the current refugee crisis, and that only a fraction of the $740 billion annual warfare budget is the amount available for housing, education, infrastructure, renewables or health care. The presenters displayed a banner in the lobby reading, “Peace Budget supports local needs, our troops and veterans, not military waste and endless wars.”

Peace flowers were also on display. Presenters observed that all 253 members of the bipartisan United States Conference of Mayors endorsed a virtually identical resolution. The mayor of Grass Valley was asked to allow consideration of a similar resolution on the agenda.