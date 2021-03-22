Pasta fundraiser benefits fairgrounds
Tickets are now on sale for a drive-thru Italian dinner fundraiser for the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Meals can be picked up from 4 to 6 p.m. on April 17 at Ponderosa Hall, located at Gate 2 of the fairgrounds. Order online by April 9 at NevadaCountyFair.com. No on-site sales will be taken. A $45 dinner for four includes spaghetti pasta and sauce, four Italian sausages, four meatballs, green salad with Italian dressing, garlic bread and four cannolis. The event is produced by the Nevada County Fairgrounds Foundation and the Foothill Lions Club. For more information, call 530-273-6317
