The recent meeting with Supervisor Hall and Ranch House neighbors offered no assurance that the project was going to rectify past problems with the site. No one is questioning the need for compassion and caring for our mentally ill community members, but that doesn’t mean throwing neighbors and business owners under the bus in order to achieve those goals. There has to be give and take.
Phebe Bell’s (Director of Behavioral Health) recent article in The Union states, “We are committed to being good neighbors with all of our housing projects, and as such, we have met with local businesses and neighbors, including joining a neighborhood meeting with Supervisor Heidi Hall to answer questions and receive feedback”.
Bell also stated that during the November 10th Planning Commission meeting, the neighbors expressed negative feelings towards people with mental illness.
If you watch the Planning Commission video, the neighbors did not express “negative perceptions of people with mental illness”, they expressed negative feelings regarding the lack of sufficient Behavioral Health support services. They are adamant that if Behavioral Health wants to house mentally ill clients, then it has to provide more intensive supervision or not have the project in their neighborhood.
Referring to the recent meeting which took place with Supervisor Hall, staff, and the neighbors, Ms. Bell describes a commitment to being good neighbors, willing to answer questions and receive feedback, and establishing open lines of communication.
I was at this meeting. From Bell’s description we were not at the same meeting.
Supervisor Hall supposedly invited the neighbors in order to listen to their concerns, but immediately announced she only had an hour. Additionally, without the knowledge of the neighbors, she invited Phebe Bell, Mike Dent, and project engineer, Mike Wood, for yet another presentation of the project, which neighbors had already attended at the November 10th Planning Commission meeting.
Hall began the meeting, saying she was not there to talk about the past, only the present, which immediately set a contentious tone. Arguing ensued, during which she became visibly angry, making it abundantly clear she was not there to listen to concerns and not interested in concessions to the neighbors.
The result? Nothing got accomplished except more bad feelings. It was really astonishing to watch. No wonder there’s dwindling respect for the Board of Supervisors and the County in general. The public is fed up with the condescending attitude of our elected officials and department heads and being treated as if they don’t matter. It was a big waste of everyone’s time.
During the meeting, Hall further described herself as an environmental regulator and continued to misinform that the proposed Ranch House building is a single-family residence, thus conforming to the reapproved septic system.
The Geotechnical Engineering Report, by Charles Kull, states:
“Based on conversations with Wallis Design Studio Architects, we understand that the proposed improvements will likely include renovation of the existing single-family residence into an apartment building with six 400 square-foot units.”
The existing single-family residence is not being renovated, it’s going to the landfill, (as per Wallis Design Studio). A new six-unit apartment building will be constructed in its place. The new building footprint, revealed in the photos of the engineering report, will be placed, nearer to, if not directly on, the sensitive wetlands. Wetlands protection is one of the main concerns of the neighbors opposing the project.
Nevada County Code, Sec. L-VI 3.7: Centralized Wastewater Disposal Application Process lists a number of requirements for a centralized wastewater disposal permit, when constructing a new building of six or more units. Septic systems for single family homes are different from “State Certified” centralized multi-family systems. The County should not be able to circumvent these requirements by stating the building is still a single-family residence.
The county is completely ignoring Tom Cobern’s December 2015 letter, to the Eden Ranch Homeowners Association which promises, in exchange for granting the 2016 solar field easement that:
- ”The existing house will remain”
- ”The remaining 6.5 acres will remain undeveloped”
The county should not be able to change what has been agreed to in the past, or cut corners in the construction of the project, or approval of the septic system. Sufficient on-site Behavioral Health support services must be guaranteed. The Ranch House neighbors need to have their concerns addressed and rectified. The County has received the list of neighbor’s requests in the form of a letter. Perhaps a more constructive meeting where the county acts in good faith would be a solution to all of this.