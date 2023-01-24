Choices for council: Four candidates vie for two seats in Nevada City

Pauli Halstead

The recent meeting with Supervisor Hall and Ranch House neighbors offered no assurance that the project was going to rectify past problems with the site. No one is questioning the need for compassion and caring for our mentally ill community members, but that doesn’t mean throwing neighbors and business owners under the bus in order to achieve those goals. There has to be give and take.

Phebe Bell’s (Director of Behavioral Health) recent article in The Union states, “We are committed to being good neighbors with all of our housing projects, and as such, we have met with local businesses and neighbors, including joining a neighborhood meeting with Supervisor Heidi Hall to answer questions and receive feedback”.

Nevada City