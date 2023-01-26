Using mechanical analogies, an engine that is not tuned up will not perform to its potential and a five speed car that’s only driven in the lower 3 gears will not reach its capable speed.

Our conscious minds are potentially more productive than currently achieved. We humans have made wonderful progress in creating many advancements such as music, languages, justice (not always achieved), morality, democracy, non-polluting energy and medicine. But we have also been held back by destructive mind errors such as racism, brutality, lying, misogyny, greed, mass shootings, election denying, domestic terrorism, authoritarianism, scams and conspiracy theories. These actions, built on “might makes right” premises, are responsible for most of today’s problems in our civilization, actions that divide us humans and prevent our possible peaceful and happy, productive lives. Our collective mind needs widespread analytical, logical management.