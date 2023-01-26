Using mechanical analogies, an engine that is not tuned up will not perform to its potential and a five speed car that’s only driven in the lower 3 gears will not reach its capable speed.
Our conscious minds are potentially more productive than currently achieved. We humans have made wonderful progress in creating many advancements such as music, languages, justice (not always achieved), morality, democracy, non-polluting energy and medicine. But we have also been held back by destructive mind errors such as racism, brutality, lying, misogyny, greed, mass shootings, election denying, domestic terrorism, authoritarianism, scams and conspiracy theories. These actions, built on “might makes right” premises, are responsible for most of today’s problems in our civilization, actions that divide us humans and prevent our possible peaceful and happy, productive lives. Our collective mind needs widespread analytical, logical management.
Some of our minds have not been tuned up; some of our minds are only operating in 3rd gear. When thirty million Americans still think Trump won in 2020, with no supporting evidence, their thinking is wrong. Our minds, far superior to those of apes, need nurturing that better education, if properly directed towards logic, can deliver.
Very few people now understand the power of logic to produce maximum understanding that produces solutions, superlative performance and creative innovations to problems. People who are taught science, technology, engineering and math all recognize logic’s value, but most humans have not been exposed to these problem solving professions. We humans need to determine solutions to age old problems by using our marvelous minds to their maximal capabilities. We have the ability to correct unnecessary wars, poverty, wealth disparity, violence and pollution, but we need to train future generations how to use this “tool” to make this difference. Nothing’s perfect, but many logical minds will help.
Why do we wait until students study math and science in order to develop their minds to think logically, allowing them to make smart, productive decisions? We now have a “tool” that can train many more younger minds all the basic principals of clear logical thinking, a “tool” that can answer questions smartly and create solutions to more difficult problems.
Surprisingly, this “tool” comes in the form of a puzzle. This makes it difficult for current educators to accept, since puzzles have never been taken seriously by education, never considered sophisticated enough to achieve lasting benefits. This “tool” is Sudoku, an app for the mind.
Sudoku is being used casually now as a pastime by about 10% of American adults, most not recognizing its potential to improve human cognitive capacity. It needs to be upgraded to training children, teaching them how to think, not what to think.
Here in Nevada County, in our schools, we are providing this educational innovation that will eventually be adopted elsewhere in many other school systems. We are making history, so far unrecognized. Twenty or thirty years from now, American society will look back and acknowledge that Nevada County was instrumental in introducing Sudoku as a training tool in elementary and middle schools, a novelty at this time, an apparatus that taught many youthful malleable minds to think logically, using our minds to optimal performance. Solving Sudoku puzzles trains us, through repetition, in better decision making, forming conclusions that require only relevant information, making us able to deliver demonstrable proof. Sudoku requires total accuracy and truthful facts that follow established patterns that determine the way the world operates.
Of course we also have emotions and physiology that can sometimes interfere with the most logical minds, causing them to temporarily stumble into destructive decisions. When angry or sick we sometimes are overwhelmed and say or do destructive actions. We are all susceptible to powerful influences that can shelve logical decision making and produce stupidity and harm. But later, when calm reflection prevails, logical minds can look back, admit our mistake, correct it and move on. Admitting mistakes is the only way to correct them. These days, people who refuse to ever acknowledge their mistakes should not be our leaders and should not be given any responsibility beyond their own lives.
I’m sure there are many people reading this, probably a majority, who conclude I am oversimplifying, quixotic and giving a puzzle too much power. I did Sudoku for nine years casually before realizing Sudoku’s potential. During those nine years I would have thought anyone espousing what I just wrote was a deluded, unrealistic fool. I don’t think that now.