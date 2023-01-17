Kevin McCarthy finally got the job he has always wanted, but it’s not quite what he envisioned and it remains to be seen what the weakening of his position will cost the country.
McCarthy gave up just about everything but a kidney before the Taliban 20 gave him enough votes to become the next Speaker of the House of Representatives. But at what cost? As columnist Peggy Noonan wrote in The Wall Street Journal: “If you cede the power of the job to get the job, the job has no point. The job itself is diminished.”
But McCarthy apparently stands for little other than becoming Speaker of the House, willing to do whatever it takes to get the support he needs. Here’s Bill Thomas, long-time conservative congressman who anointed McCarthy his successor when he retired: “Kevin basically is whatever you want him to be. He lies. He’ll change the lie if necessary.”
His greatest concession to get the speaker’s job is to make it easier to bring forth “a motion to vacate the chair,” giving any disgruntled Republican the ability to call for a vote to oust McCarthy from his position. Given the Republicans’ thin majority in the House, a few unhappy Republicans could team up with the Democrats to remove him.
This hampers McCarthy’s ability to resolve legislative disputes that divide Republicans, and gives him little leverage to negotiate with the Democrat-controlled Senate and White House. You can bet the thought of Matt Gaetz or Lauren Boebert getting their noses out of joint will be in the background of every consequential decision he has to make.
The so-called Freedom Caucus also extracted a promise from McCarthy to place some of its members on key Congressional committees. It won’t be known for a while what the line-up will be, but you have to wonder what caused Marjorie Taylor Greene, a devotee of QAnon and a believer that Jewish space lasers caused wildfires in California, to switch her support to McCarthy.
The Taliban 20 wanted control of a select committee to investigate the Justice Department and the FBI, and Gaetz wanted to chair an Armed Services subcommittee. McCarthy said no to both, but we will be getting a committee investigating weaponizing the government. Given Republicans’ general antipathy toward all government agencies, this should prove to be a happy hunting ground for the next two years.
Since they don’t really trust McCarthy, the Taliban 20 extracted a promise to bring certain legislation up for a vote. Those measures include term limits, defunding the IRS, a federal budget that balances over 10 years, a vote on each of the 12 appropriation bills that fund the federal government, and to dig in their heals on the debt limit.
Most of these bills will be dead on arrival at the Senate, but House Republicans can wield considerable leverage on the debt limit. Basically, they want spending cuts to offset any increases in the debt limit.
This is a trade-off that has failed under both Republican and Democratic administrations, and is unlikely to get any traction in the Senate or the White House. We’ll see if Republicans are willing to force the U.S. to default on its debt and trigger a worldwide economic panic.
Meanwhile, they’ll be passing legislation that is red meat to the Republican base. They have already voted to defund the IRS, replace the income tax with a consumption tax, are preparing legislation to further limit abortions despite the backlash they got in November, and are reportedly teeing up cuts to Social Security and Medicare, two economic pillars for the southern Republican base.
None of this legislation will pass in the next two years, but it will give the country a preview of what to expect if the Republicans get control of the Senate and White House in 2024.
Do it yourself
Well, you can’t say Andrew Trygg didn’t know what he was getting into when he accepted the position of CEO of the Nevada County Fairgrounds. A member of the board of directors since 2012 and board president for two years, Trygg had a hand in selecting the last three CEOs and firing two of them.
After going through what new board President Jim Franks described as a “very competitive hiring process,” the board opted to give the job to Trygg. It is not clear from the announcement how involved Trygg was in vetting the other candidates before he left the board to accept the job.
While Trygg knows the fairground’s operations well, he brings a thin resume to the job when it comes to experience managing complex operations. He has worked as a dispatcher for the sheriff in Placer and Nevada counties, and was most recently the public information officer for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.
He has worked at the Fairgrounds. According to information in the press release announcing his appointment, Trygg started out as a fair-time trash collector and has since worked in several different positions as a seasonal employee.
That apparently doesn’t concern Franks: “He has built solid connections with the talented Fair staff and partners and will be able to hit the ground running on day one.”
And he’s a local guy, and that counts for a lot when it comes to hiring people around here.